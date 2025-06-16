Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes $340,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

