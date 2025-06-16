Good Life Advisors LLC Has $14.96 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,920.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,315 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

