Warther Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.49 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.