Conway Capital Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Conway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after buying an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,557,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 112,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

