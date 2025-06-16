Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,355,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,260,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $281.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.