Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unity Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 84,480 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on U. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,340,006.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748,839.16. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,449.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,611 shares of company stock worth $30,506,382 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE U opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

