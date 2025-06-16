Conway Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,281 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Conway Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE:DECK opened at $101.38 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

