Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,097,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

