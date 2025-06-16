SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $37,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

