Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $106.25 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

