Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $236.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.85 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

