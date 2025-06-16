Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

