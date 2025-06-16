Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $253,786.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,572.16. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,974 shares of company stock worth $142,977,123 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.7%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.