Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 279 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

