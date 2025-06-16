Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $6,270,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $710.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $717.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

