Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $39.33

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,252.58. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

