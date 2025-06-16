Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $764,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of COP opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

