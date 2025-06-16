Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of robotics and artificial intelligence companies from developed countries.

