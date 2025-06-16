Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 1,100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

