British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of BTI opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
