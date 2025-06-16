GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,057,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 4,785,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. GoGold Resources has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.79.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.