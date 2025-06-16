Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declines By 36.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
