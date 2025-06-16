North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

