Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $156.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

