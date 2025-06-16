iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.
IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
