Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $146.78 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 885,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $146,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $377.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

