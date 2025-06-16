The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

