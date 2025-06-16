Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $27,383.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,986.58. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CARE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

About Carter Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

