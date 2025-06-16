Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $27,383.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,986.58. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of CARE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.77. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
