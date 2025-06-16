Kirill Klip Sells 200,000 Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$20,000.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Kirill Klip bought 20,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kirill Klip bought 20,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$24,000.00.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

CVE:TNR opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. TNR Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

