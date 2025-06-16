IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $32,868.00 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 792 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $32,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,868. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IonQ Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IONQ. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

