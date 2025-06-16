North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $454,000 Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.11. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

