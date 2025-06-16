Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 10,498 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $14,375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 697.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 22,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.6526 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.