Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

