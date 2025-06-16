Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
IEI stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.92.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
