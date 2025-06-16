VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $232.77 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.34.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

