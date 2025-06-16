Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Designs Corp lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 3.4%

BALT opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

