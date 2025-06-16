PayPay Securities Corp Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,421.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 326,976 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

TSLS stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

