Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,351 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GJAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000.

BATS GJAN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

