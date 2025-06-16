Crane Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Crane Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,425,000 after acquiring an additional 122,412 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

