Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFLR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $845.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

