Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

