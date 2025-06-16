Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.