First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCIO stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS.

