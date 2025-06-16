SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 234.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

