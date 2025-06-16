Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $492,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE GXO opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

