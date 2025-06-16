Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $136.37 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

