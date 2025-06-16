iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.90 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

