Abound Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Abound Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $91.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

