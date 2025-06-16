Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 586 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.62 and its 200-day moving average is $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

