Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 361,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

